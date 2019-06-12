Indy Moms Blog: Public Greens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’ve ever been on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple, you have likely passed by the Public Greens.

Kate Franzman, the communications director of the Patachou Foundation, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She talked about the Public Greens which, according to their website, is an urban, farm-market inspired cafeteria with a community focus.

She discussed how the Public Greens are connected to the Patachou Foundation and the ways in which the restaurant helps fulfill the foundation’s mission.

