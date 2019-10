INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It now fall break for most area families.

The cool and comfortable weather makes it the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities such as pumpkin patches.

Kristi Howard-Schultz, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She highlighted some of the best pumpkin patches in central Indiana.

To hear about the pumpkin patches and to watch the segment, click on the video.