INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Social media comes with risks. The Indy Moms Blog knows that first-hand.

Kait Baumgartner, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She discussed some ways to stay help stay safe and protect your personal information from getting into the wrong hands.

Some of she suggested was to be selective about what you post, keep all of your social profiles private and only “friend” people you know.

To watch this entire segment, click on the video.