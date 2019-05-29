Indy Moms Blog: Technology and mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Throughout May WISH-TV has featured stories for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Researchers say it is increasingly clear that technology and how we use it can have a major impact on mental well-being.

Anne Beal, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday.

She discussed her recent post concerning smartphones, social media and how to make them a force for good in your life.

Some of her suggestions included some helpful accounts and hashtags to follow.

Also, she talked about optimizing your apps and some new apps you may not be familiar with yet.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.