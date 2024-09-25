Indy Moms: Fall fun for the family🍂

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall is kicking into full gear and along with pumpkin spice and apple pie, there are plenty of autumnal activities that are family-friendly and full of fun.

Kait Baumgartner with Indy Moms joined News 8 to share her best recommendations, including orchards, haunted houses, and more.

Baumgartner says her personal favorite orchard to take her family is Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield.

“The great thing about this place is they just added more activities,” Baumgartner said. “It’s not only pumpkins and apples, there’s over 30 activities that you can participate in with your family. There’s a corn crib, there’s a maze, and your price of admission includes all the activities.”

Another honorable mention is Beasley’s Orchard in Danville, which includes hay rides, a pumpkin patch, and an apple cannon.

“Who doesn’t love an apple canon, right?” Baumgartner said.

Finally, Baumgartner talks about Lark Ranch, another pumpkin patch in Greenfield that features carnival rides, big slides, and a little train that takes you around the farm.

To learn more, watch the full interview above!