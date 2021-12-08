Local

Indy Moms: Family holiday fun

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether or not you’re ready, Christmas is just around the corner.

It’s common to feel overwhelmed this time of year. However, we want to enjoy the holiday season as much as possible.

Andee Bookmyer, an Indy Moms contributor, was on Daybreak Thursday.

She had some ideas for your family’s holiday event list.

Some things she suggested included volunteering to help someone else’s holiday a little brighter, visiting Santa and checking out a movie.

