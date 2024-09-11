Indy Moms: How to talk to your kids about 9/11

Indy Moms: How to talk to your kids about 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each year on 9/11, parents face a challenge: Deciding when to talk to their children about the terror attacks, and how to do it.

Kait Baumgartner with Indianapolis Moms joined News 8 at Daybreak to give insight into a few resources we can use to educate our kids.

Online resources

BrainPOP: BrainPOP is an online for students of all ages that includes free videos discussing and explaining 9/11 and breaks down the day on a timeline. KidsKonnect: This online resource is geared toward older children and teens. It provides a more detailed explanation of events, and includes worksheets or activities. 9/11 Memorial & Museum: The official website created the World Trade Center. It offers several resources for families, a collection of first-person accounts, videos, and more. “Reading Rainbow: The Tin Forest”: This 2002 episode of “Reading Rainbow” follows LeVar as he visits with a class from New York City and learns how they are coping with 9/11 since it happened.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.