Indy Moms: National Donut Day

National Donut Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday is National Donut Day. The roots of the day go back to the early part of the last century, when Salvation Army volunteers named “Donut lassies” were sent to the front lines of France during World War I.

The Salvation Army says that “in makeshift huts, thousands of soldiers would come to stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat.”

Kait Baumgartner with Indianapolis Moms has a number of suggestions for Hoosiers to visit to celebrate the day.

Longs Bakery – Indianapolis Address: 1453 N. Tremont St. Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.



“I tell everybody if you are an Indianapolis resident or in the area, if you have never had a hot fresh Long’s donut, you must add that to your bucket list,” Baumgartner said.

Quack Daddy Donuts – Westfield Address: 16156 Spring Mill Rd. Ste 500 Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick your own toppings and watch your donut be made



“So, I love vanilla frosting with Oreo. But they also have a maple bacon donut that people swear by, I’ve never had it, but people swear by the maple bacon,” Baumgartner said.

Nana’s Daylight donuts – Greenwood Address: 2245 Sheek Rd. Suite A Hours: 4:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donut special (Friday only)



“What I love about this is if you want celebrate Donut Day on Friday, but you don’t want to get the kids out of the care they have a drive thru. So just go right through the drive thru, get your donuts,” Baumgartner said.

Ohanalulu Donuts – Fishers Address: 11640 Brooks School Rd. Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Offers an assortment of desserts and beverages

Ohanalulu Donuts – Pendleton, Indiana Address: 106 W. State St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Offers an assortment of desserts and beverages



“What they wanted to do was bring that flavor and the culture of the Hawaii to their restaurant. What’s great about this is they have their own donuts,” Baumgartner said.