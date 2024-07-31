Indy Moms: Summer and year-round personal safety
Indy Moms: Summer and year-round personal safety
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hustle and bustle of our daily lives can sometimes cause distractions making it difficult to consider our personal safety.
Andee Bookmyer, from Indianapolis Moms blog, joined Daybreak to discuss her new column on “Summer (and Year-Round) Safety Tips.”
“I talk with my clients a lot about the crazy things that happen in our world and (with) my son and my family, and it just got me thinking there are steps that we need to take because a lot of us are running 100 MPH a day. Sometimes we don’t think about the little things, but the little things can be so big, and we just need to be aware and alert because it’s just not the same that we used in live in anymore,” Bookmyer said.
Be aware:
- Check back seats of cat
- Be mindful of those around you
- Have your keys ready
- Lock your doors immediately
Conceal contact information:
- Consider what information is visible
- Packages, letter, paperwork
- items contain valuable information, that could be used against you
Protect yourself:
- Feel confident about equipping
- Pepper spray/ gel, personal alarm, items may enhance your safety
To read the full column, please visit online at Indianapolis Moms.