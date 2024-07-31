Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy Moms: Summer and year-round personal safety

Indy Moms: Summer and year-round personal safety

by: Serena Thompson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hustle and bustle of our daily lives can sometimes cause distractions making it difficult to consider our personal safety.

Andee Bookmyer, from Indianapolis Moms blog, joined Daybreak to discuss her new column on “Summer (and Year-Round) Safety Tips.”

“I talk with my clients a lot about the crazy things that happen in our world and (with) my son and my family, and it just got me thinking there are steps that we need to take because a lot of us are running 100 MPH a day. Sometimes we don’t think about the little things, but the little things can be so big, and we just need to be aware and alert because it’s just not the same that we used in live in anymore,” Bookmyer said.

Be aware:

  • Check back seats of cat
  • Be mindful of those around you
  • Have your keys ready
  • Lock your doors immediately

Conceal contact information:

  • Consider what information is visible
    • Packages, letter, paperwork
    • items contain valuable information, that could be used against you

Protect yourself:

  • Feel confident about equipping
  • Pepper spray/ gel, personal alarm, items may enhance your safety

To read the full column, please visit online at Indianapolis Moms.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

National Night Out coming to...
Local News /
German city renamed ‘Swiftkirchen’ for...
Entertainment /
Dwight Freeney defied the odds...
Indianapolis Colts /
Mastodons, frequently found in Indiana,...
Indiana News /
Cut your risk of dementia...
Health Wellness /
TheeAllyE invites you to Indiana...
News /
Indy to host upcoming Big...
Sports /
FDA warns about more ground...
Focus on Food Stories /