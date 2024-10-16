Indy Moms | The election season and moms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The election brings a dizzying array of issues, and decisions to make about them. In our Indianapolis Moms segment this week, Deandrea Beaven provides a parent’s guide: The topics she feels should be at the forefront when filling out a ballot.

These topics include healthcare, paid family leave, climate change, protecting children, and gun violence.

Watch the video above for more information.