Indy Moms: The history and significance of Juneteenth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June 19 celebrates the day in 1865 when 250,000 slaves were freed in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years prior, slaves under Confederate reign were kept in confinement.

The celebration has been honored by African Americans nationwide.

DeAndrea Beaven from Indianapolis Moms joined Daybreak to discuss the history and significance of Juneteenth.

“Can you imagine 250,000 people not knowing that they are free? Like that is a cause for celebration,” Beaven said. “So, I think that now that everyone is kind of aware of Juneteenth, hopefully, it catches like fire and our children know and everyone’s willing to celebrate.”

In Indianapolis, a few celebrations are being held to celebrate the newly adopted nationwide holiday.