INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 50 local artists will gather downtown for the first Indy Mural Festival on Saturday.

It goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1400 Madison Avenue.

Artists will be given at 15×15 wall spot on six different locations on the south and southeast side of the city that they can paint.

The event is free.

