Indy newlyweds back in US after fall at volcano in Caribbean

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis newlyweds are back in the United States after an injury during their honeymoon left them struggling to get home.

Acaimie Chastain told News 8 she and her husband Clay have safely arrived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. after Clay was seriously injured during a hike on their honeymoon on the island of St. Kitts.

The Chastains were married July 13. On July 18, the pair decided to take a hike up Mount Liamuiga during their honeymoon. Mount Liamuiga is a dormant volcano on the island.

During the hike, Clay fell and hit his head, making it difficult to walk on his own.

“He kept saying, ‘My head hurts, my head hurts.’ And I said, ‘I know you hit your head really hard, but we’re going to be OK. God’s going to take care of us, and God’s going to protect us and we’re going to get out of here. But you have to help me and you have to stay awake, because I can’t carry you out of here all by myself,’” Acaimie said.

The couple was able to hike back down to safety and Clay was immediately hospitalized. Doctors said he could only return back to the U.S. if he traveled in an air ambulance to Florida — which would cost $35,000.

A GoFundMe was set up for the couple and within days the campaign exceeded its goal.

The Chastains are now safely in Ft. Lauderdale, where Clay is continuing to recover.

An update posted to the couple’s GoFundMe says Clay is leaking spinal fluid from his brain and he will require additional treatment.