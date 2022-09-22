Local

Indy nonprofit calls for support as Hurricane Fiona devastation hits Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a mass rush to try to get support to the communities impacted the hardest and an Indiana based nonprofit is stepping up its efforts, using relationships built over the last five years to quickly get food and supplies to families.

Hurricane Fiona is wreaking havoc on the region nearly five years to the day after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Puerto Rico Rise Up, the Indiana based organization formed soon after.

Representatives say in addition to the devastation we see today, the island is still coping with the damage Maria left behind.

The devastation on the ground in Puerto Rico is an all too familiar site for Madeline Muniz Aquino and James Perez. They are two of Puerto Rico Rise Up volunteers who live on the island.

Dr. Sara Diaz, founder of Puerto Rico Rise Up, said “I went there two and a half weeks after hurricane Maria made landfall and was able to assist some of my colleagues, my medical colleagues.”

Diaz is a Puerto Rico native, who now lives in Indiana. She founded the organization in 2017 and is thankful for the volunteers to provide much needed support to families coping with massive loss. Most don’t have power, water and little to no internet access.

“We were in the long-term recovery phase from Maria and a lot of folks are still getting by,” said Diaz.

Through Diaz interpretation, Aquino and Perez say they’ve suffered through the worse of the hurricane, right alongside the people they are helping. Perez had to rescue his pregnant daughter after her roof blew off.

“The devastation has been quite different. The flooding, people have lost their roof but at the same time even with the disaster it feels somewhat hopeful,” said Perez through Diaz’s interpretation.

The island has gone through some tough times in the last five years. An organization representatives says money helps get resources to people on the ground faster and helps better fund the local economy.

“It’s been very tough. It’s been hard because you relive the experience,” said Munoz Aquino through Diaz’s interpretation.

Many people are still without power due to damage from Maria. Combine that with a series of earthquakes, Diaz says the extra structure instability and excessive water is bringing down homes and buildings.

“Very devastating. Different than Maria in some degrees but actually worse than Maria in other regards,” Diaz said.

Puerto Rico Rise Up representatives say because of the long-term devastation, it’s had broad mental health impacts for people on the island.

Donate: English/Spanish