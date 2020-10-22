Indy nonprofit working to feed families across the city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nonprofit organization is helping hungry families one pantry at a time.

Indy Community Pantry has made food easily accessible to people in food deserts across the city.

Volunteers have placed small pantries outside on sidewalks and at crosswalks with non-perishable food items.

The nonprofit has donated the first refrigerator to the Christamore House. It sits right outside of the building.

The refrigerator is locked and monitored by Christamore House staff throughout the day.

Food not including meat, poultry and seafood is stored inside.

Indy Community Pantry founder DeAndrea Rayner told News 8 she plans to donate more refrigerators and have them spray-painted by local artists.

“I dropped it off on Sunday and we filled it up. They (Christamore House staff members) said the food was gone in less than 30 minutes, so I refilled it today. That’s a blessing. I posted it one time and for people to know it’s here, for them to come and get food was awesome,” Rayner said.

The founder said she’s working with the Marion County Public Health Department to build a shed for the refrigerator and future ones that will be in place.

Indy Community Pantry is asking for more volunteers and food donations.

For more information, click here.