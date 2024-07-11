Indy officials celebrate new affordable housing community
New affordable housing complex on East New York Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis officials are celebrating the opening of a new affordable housing community. Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday joined in on the grand opening of the 48-unit St. Lucas Lofts complex. The lofts are for families earning 30%, 50%, or 60% of the area’s average income. The complex will also offer support services. Ten units are also set aside for homeless youth.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.