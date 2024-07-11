Search
Indy officials celebrate new affordable housing community

New affordable housing complex on East New York Street

by: WISH-TV Staff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis officials are celebrating the opening of a new affordable housing community. Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday joined in on the grand opening of the 48-unit St. Lucas Lofts complex. The lofts are for families earning 30%, 50%, or 60% of the area’s average income. The complex will also offer support services. Ten units are also set aside for homeless youth.

