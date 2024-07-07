Indy organization helps seniors, people with disabilities live comfortably at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Home Repairs For Good in Marion County is on a mission to help adults 62 and older and people with disabilities stay in their homes.

The 501c3 nonprofit operates as a general contractor, leveraging a combination of in-house staff, workforce development trainees, volunteers, and subcontractors to deliver quality repairs at no cost to the homeowner.

The average monthly household income for the people they serve is just over $1,400 a month.

Lisa Cole, director of community and partner engagement with Home Repairs for Good, told News 8’s Brittany Noble they want people who own their own homes to age in place safely and with dignity.

“When you’re living on that small amount of money you don’t have any extra money to take care of leaky gutters or faulty wiring in your house that could be a danger to you,” she said.

Cole says as many repairs as possible are performed by volunteers, only bringing in staff, subcontractors, and trainees when needed.

“We rely heavily on volunteers to do a lot of work that we do, and we rely on corporate and individual donations and grants. We get some local government grants to pay for materials and supplies. When we do have to bring in that skilled labor, (that) allows us to do it,” Cole said.

Home Repairs for Good offers “critical repairs,” such as plumbing, electrical fixes, and accessibility modifications. Last year, organizers say they served more than 440 Marion County households, with the top zip codes 46218, 46208, 46205, 46222, and 46226.

For more information on Home Repairs for Good, visit their website.