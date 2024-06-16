Indy organization plans afternoon tea fundraiser to end child sex abuse, human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis-based organization is planning an inaugural fundraising event to end child sex abuse and human trafficking.

Abundant Life Institute’s Boss Lady High Tea event promises an afternoon of elegance and inspiration, featuring live music, exquisite cuisine, and captivating speakers.

While also offering opportunities to network with professionals and enjoy an afternoon of luxury, proceeds from the event will support Tamar’s Sanctuary, a program dedicated to providing shared housing, life coaching, and community resources to resilient women striving to achieve their fullest potential.

The fundraising will also go toward the construction of Abundant Life Institute’s International School of Empowerment for Girls in Kigali, Rwanda.

Event speakers include Katina Washington, executive director of SHE Event Indy Co.; Dr. Tuesday Tate, real estate broker and chief executive officer of ATK Speakers and PUblishing Firm; and Bishop Emmanuel Musinga, senior pastor of Grace Tabernacle Ministries of Indianapolis.

Tickets for Boss Lady High Tea are $55. Tables for eight can be reserved for $360. Guests can also purchase an engraved brick for $100. The bricks will be engraved with the donator’s name and used in the expansion or construction of Tamar’s Sanctuary or the school in Rwanda.

The event was scheduled for 2:30 – 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent Seton Cove at 2025 Dugan Dr. in Indianapolis.