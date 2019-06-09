Local News

Indy organization provides free recreational cycling opportunities to people who can't cycle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Riding a bike is just like riding a bike, unless you start to feel you're too many years past that level of exercise. 

One local non-profit is sharing the joy of riding a bike with everyone. The organization is called Cycling Without Age of Greater Indianapolis. 

Deborah Gardner stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the organization's mission and how others can get involved. 

If you or a loved one is a senior or mobility challenged and you want to go on a bike ride, click here. The organization is also searching for volunteers. 

For more information on the organization, click the video. 

