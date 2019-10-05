Indy Pagan Pride Day celebrates earth religions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Happening Saturday is Indy’s Pagan Pride Day, a free event where you can watch and join in pagan rituals, games, music and much more.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

“Paganism is a belief in a duality of nature,” said Tom Jones with Indy Pagan Pride. “It’s an earth religion, we’re all connected to a cycle.”

Jones explained the event will feature rituals, workshops and reenactments, plus crafts, classes and events that are kid-friendly.

“We’re very family-oriented,” said Jones.

The festival started at 10 a.m. Admission is free with a canned good donation.