Local

Indy Parks announces more than 200 summer job openings

Riverside Park Pool. (Photo Provided/Indy Parks and Recreation/Facebook)
by: Camila Fernandez
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks on Tuesday announced its more than 200 summer job openings for youth ages 16 and older.

From lifeguards, day camp counselors, cashiers, stage technicians, and food program coordinators, the positions start at $10-$15 per hour and will be conveniently located at parks offering day camps, pools, concerts and movies, free meals, and summer programs.

For more information on Indy Parks jobs and programs visit the Indy Parks and Recreation webpage, contact the Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Topps apologizes for card depicting beaten-up BTS band members

Entertainment /

IRS plans to delay this year’s tax filing deadline to mid-May

Politics /

Pre-embryos made in lab could spur research, ethics debates

Medical /

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.