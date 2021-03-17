Indy Parks announces more than 200 summer job openings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks on Tuesday announced its more than 200 summer job openings for youth ages 16 and older.

From lifeguards, day camp counselors, cashiers, stage technicians, and food program coordinators, the positions start at $10-$15 per hour and will be conveniently located at parks offering day camps, pools, concerts and movies, free meals, and summer programs.

For more information on Indy Parks jobs and programs visit the Indy Parks and Recreation webpage, contact the Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.