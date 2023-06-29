Search
Indy Parks cancels concerts, keeps outdoor pools closed

by: Kyla Russell
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks outdoor pools will remai closed Thursday due to ongoing unhealthy air quality.

The agency also canceled Thursday’s summer concert series events at Garfield and Riverside parks.

The indoor pools at Thatcher Park and Indy Island will remain open. Day camps and environmental education programs will continue with the same limited or canceled outdoor programming plan as they did Wednesday.

All Indy Parks indoor family centers will remain open for residents under their normal hours of operation.

