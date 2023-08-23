Search
Indy Parks cancels Wednesday and Thursday concerts

(Photo provided/Indy Parks via Facebook)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy parks canceled their concerts on Wednesday and Thursday due to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning.

The cancelled concerts include:

  • Garfield Park – Pop Series: Directors’ Jazz Orchestra, Alt Indy Series: Beatty and the Bayonets with Kiella Monique 
  • Riverside Park Monumental Concert Series: Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective 
  • Eagle Creek Park In Concert With Nature: Katherine Nagy Trio 

Indy Parks did not offer any insight as to if the concerts will be rescheduled.

