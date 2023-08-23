Indy Parks cancels Wednesday and Thursday concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy parks canceled their concerts on Wednesday and Thursday due to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning.

The cancelled concerts include:

Garfield Park – Pop Series: Directors’ Jazz Orchestra, Alt Indy Series: Beatty and the Bayonets with Kiella Monique

Pop Series: Directors’ Jazz Orchestra, Alt Indy Series: Beatty and the Bayonets with Kiella Monique Riverside Park – Monumental Concert Series: Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective

Monumental Concert Series: Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective Eagle Creek Park – In Concert With Nature: Katherine Nagy Trio

Indy Parks did not offer any insight as to if the concerts will be rescheduled.