Indy Parks cancels Wednesday and Thursday concerts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy parks canceled their concerts on Wednesday and Thursday due to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning.
The cancelled concerts include:
- Garfield Park – Pop Series: Directors’ Jazz Orchestra, Alt Indy Series: Beatty and the Bayonets with Kiella Monique
- Riverside Park – Monumental Concert Series: Hickey-Shanafelt 9ollective
- Eagle Creek Park – In Concert With Nature: Katherine Nagy Trio
Indy Parks did not offer any insight as to if the concerts will be rescheduled.