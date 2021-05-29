Local

Indy Parks, DNR opening pools over Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Both Indy Parks and the Department of Natural Resources are opening public pools over Memorial Day weekend.

Indy Parks is opening six pools on Saturday as part of a staggered opening plan:

Bethel Park

Frederick Douglas Park

Garfield Park

Gustafson Park

Riverside Park

Thatcher Park

Those pools will be closed on Memorial Day. The full Indy Parks pool opening schedule can be seen here.

The pools at Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak and Versailles state parks, Cagles Mill Lake at the Lieber State Recreation Area and the Indiana Dunes State Park beach are opening as well.

Turkey Run State Park’s pool remains closed due to a lack of lifeguards. DNR expects it to open the first weekend in June.

The pool at Spring Mill State Park will stay closed until staffing positions are filled.

It was previously announced the Mounds and Harmonie state park pools will remain closed.

More information can be found here.