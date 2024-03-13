Indy Parks highlights over 400 summer job opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks is looking to fill over 400 seasonal positions this summer with sign-on bonuses.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Jared Evans, City-County Council Parks Committee Chairman, Indy Parks Director Phylis Boyd, and Indy Parks staff Wednesday to highlight the summer job opportunities available at parks across the city.

“Indy Parks are paying some of the best wages for summer youth employment in Indianapolis,” said Mayor Joe Hogset in a release. “And not only are you making money at a fun job, but you enable our city parks to offer more of the recreational and community-oriented summer activities that we love most.”

Available positions include lifeguards, pool managers, camp counselors, food program positions, cashiers, park inspectors, stage technicians, and more.

According to a release, lifeguards start at $15 an hour, pool managers start at 16.50, and camp counselors start at $14 an hour

A $250 sign-on bonus will be available after April 5 pending eligibility.

Residents aged 16 and up are encouraged to apply, some camp counselor and food program staff positions require applicants to be 18 or older.

