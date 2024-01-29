Search
Indy Parks hiring lifeguards, summer camp counselors and more

An Indy Parks pool in Indianapolis in summer 2023. Indy Parks is looking for seasonal, part-time employees to work as lifeguards, camp counselors, and more. (Photo by Indy Parks via Facebook)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is more than five months away, but Indy Parks already has seasonal hiring on its mind.

Indy Parks is now accepting applications for seasonal, part-time positions.

Camp counselors start at $14 per hour, lifeguards begin at $15, and pool and beach managers start at $16.50.

Indy Parks is also offering early bird sign-on bonuses of $500 and $250 to seasonal, part-time employees:

  • $500: Submit all hiring paperwork and register for training by April 5
  • $250: Submit all hiring paperwork and register for training by May 5

The city of Indianapolis was unable to open all of its pools last summer due to staffing shortages. At the start of June 2023, Indy Parks was 100 lifeguards of a full staff.

Click here to view the Indy Parks Seasonal/Temporary Career page.

Indy Parks also needs to fill several permanent positions, including year-round lifeguard, park facility attendant, and pool manager. Click here to view the Indy Parks Full Time and Permanent Career page.

For questions about Indy Parks employment, call (317) 327-PARK or email IndyParksJobs@indy.gov.

