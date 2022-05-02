Local

Indy Parks increases pay for summer lifeguards, pool staff

A ladder and a guard tower at the West Reading Pool in West Reading, PA, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks will pay the summer employees at its pools more than ever before.

Lifeguards will make $15 per hour, a $2 increase from 2021 and a $5 increase from 2016, Indy Parks said Monday. Head lifeguards will see their pay rise to $15.756 per hour.

Cashiers will make $13 per hour and pool managers will get $16.50 per hour.

Indy Parks has more than 400 available summer positions and is offering sign-on and referral bonuses. To be eligible, candidates must submit all hiring paperwork and register for required trainings by Saturday.