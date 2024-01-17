Indy Parks offering free coed basketball league for teens

The basketball court at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Indianapolis on May 30, 2023. Indy Parks says registration is now open for a coed citywide basketball league. Boys and girls ages 13-15 can get involved and there is no fee to participate.(WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Parks and Recreation provides more than 2,400 programs throughout the year. One of these programs allows teens to shoot hoops on a coed team.

Registration is now open for a coed citywide basketball league. Boys and girls ages 13-15 can get involved and there is no fee to participate.

The league will begin on Feb. 21 and run through April 3. Games will be played on Wednesday evenings.

Organizers are also looking for coaches.

Multiple parks are participating in the program, including Riverside, Rhodius, Garfield, Stanley Strader (formerly Bethel Park), Thatcher, and Washington parks.

Openings are limited. To register visit indyparks.org.

According to its website, Indy Parks offers 216 parks, 11,608 acres of greenspace, 130 playgrounds, 155 sports fields, 153 miles of trails, 23 recreation and nature centers, 20 aquatic centers, 22 spray grounds, 13 golf courses, and four dog parks.