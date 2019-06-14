Indy Parks offers summer meals for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indy Parks kicked off its summer meals program on Friday.

Every year, the program serves free meals to more than 200,000 kids throughout the summer.

Officials say the goal is to make sure no child goes hungry, so no registration is required--they can just show up.

"When we have approximately 50% of our school children who receive free and reduced lunches during the school year -- breakfast and lunches in many cases -- it's important to provide good nutritious meals during the summer," said Marcia Yurczyck, assistant director at the Department of Education's office of school nutrition.

The meals are served at a variety of parks and community centers throughout Indianapolis.

This map includes the times and locations where food will be served at summer serving sites, marked in green, and mobile serving sites, marked in orange. Unless otherwise noted, the sites are open Monday through Friday.

Full list of locations and times:

Summer Meal Serving Sites

Broad Ripple Park - 1550 Broad Ripple Ave. - 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Christian Park - 4200 E English Ave. - 8-9 a.m. & Noon-2:00 p.m.

Douglass Park - 1616 E 25th St. - 8-9 a.m. & Noon-12:45 p.m.

Ellenberger Park - 5301 E St. Clair St. - 7:45-8:45 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Garfield Park - 2345 Pagoda Dr. - 8-9:30 a.m. & 12:20-1 p.m.

Municipal Gardens - 1831 Lafayette Rd. - 11:30 a.m.- Noon & 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Pride Park - 1129 Vandeman St. - 1-2 p.m.

Riverside Park - 2420 E Riverside Dr. - 8-9 a.m. & Noon-2 p.m.

Spades Park Library - 1801 Nowland Ave. - 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Washington Park - 3130 E 30th St. - 9-10 a.m. & 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Watkins Park - 2360 Martin Luther King St. - 3-5p.m.

Windsor Village Park - 6510 E 25th St. - Noon-12:30 p.m.

Mobile Serving Sites