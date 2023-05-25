Indy Parks opening summer pools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks announced its summer pool schedule Thursday. The first wave of pools will be open for Memorial Day weekend Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

The pools will close for additional lifeguard training and re-open for the start of the summer season on Saturday, June 3. The pools included in the first wave are Broad Ripple Park, Broadside Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Indy Island Aquatic Park, Perry Park, Rhodius Park, Riverside Park, and Thatcher Park.

Indy Island Aquatic Park and Thatcher Park indoor pools will remain open during normal business the week of Memorial Day and will switch to summer hours staring June 3. Gustafson Park Pool will open on June 3.

Admission fees for the pools will range from $2-$5 depending on age and location of the pool. Attendees can purchase an Indy Parks fun card for $40 per person for ages three and up, which gives attendees access to one pool per day for the season. Fun cards can be purchased in person at any open family center or pool, at the customer service in Riverside Park, and online.

Staring June 3, Pools will be open Tuesday through Sunday with varying hours. To learn more about specific hours for indoor and outdoor pools, admission prices, and more, click this link.

Swim lessons are available at select pool locations this summer. Scholarships for swim lessons are available and can be applied for by calling 317-327-PARK.

Indy Parks is looking to hire for aquatic positions. 170 lifeguards have been hired this year, over double the number at this point last year. Applicants can learn more and apply for open positions by clicking this link.