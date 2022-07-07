Local

Indy Parks opens another pool

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks announced it is opening Northwestway pool on Thursday.

The pool is at Northwestway Park on West 62nd Street between Muller and Georgetown road. This is the eighth of its 17 pools that are currently opened for the summertime.

Broad Ripple, Ellenberger, Frederick Douglas, Northwestway, Perry, Riverside, Thatcher and Willard parks are the eight that are open.

Opening hours are opened from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

More pool updates will be shared on Friday, according to Indy Parks.