Indy Parks opens cooling centers as scorching heat smothers Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With heat indices expected to rise above 100 on Thursday and Friday, Indy Parks will open cooling centers for those who need to beat the heat.

A heat advisory and excessive heat warning are in place for the entire state Thursday and Friday. With a combination of air temperatures in the 90s and high humidity, it may feel as hot as 110 in some areas.

Indianapolis residents can visit 13 Indy Parks family centers that will serve as cooling centers along with 19 splash pads.

Those who want to take a dip can stop by at one of several city pools, including Broad Ripple, Brookside, Eagle Creek Beach, Garfield Park, and Riverside. The pool at Rhodius Park was closed as of Wednesday.

Indy Parks cooling centers:

Broad Ripple Park Family Center | 1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park Family Center | 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

Christian Park Family Center | 4200 English Ave.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center | 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Municipal Gardens Family Center | 1831 Lafayette Rd.

Pride Park Family Center | 1129 S. Vandeman St.

Riverside Park Family Center | 2420 N. Riverside E. Dr.

Rhodius Park Family Center | 1720 W. Wilkins St.

Stanley Strader Park Family Center (formerly Bethel Park) | 2850 Bethel Ave.

Thatcher Park Family Center | 4649 W. Vermont St.

Washington Park Family Center | 3130 E. 30th St.

Watkins Park Family Center | 2360 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. St.

Windsor Park Family Center | 6510 E. 25th Street

A full list of family centers and indoor facilities, splash pads, and pool locations and hours can be found at parks.indy.gov.

Not in the Indy area? Visit the Indiana 211 website or dial 211 to find a cooling center near you.

Keep cool with these tips

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water

Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without air conditioning

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and take frequent breaks

Pay special attention when locking up vehicles to ensure no children or pets are left inside

Bring pets indoors and make sure they have plenty to drink

Additional heat safety information can be found on the National Weather Service website.