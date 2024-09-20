Indy Parks to hold pickleball tournament, food drive Sept. 21

Pickleball paddles and ball in the shadow of a net. (WISH Photo, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Celebrate the fall season at Thatcher Park while getting in your workout and helping families.

Indy Parks will host its Start of Fall pickleball tournament and food drive Sept. 21 at Thatcher Park, 4649 W. Vermont St. The entry fee for the tournament is one nonperishable food item. All donations will go to the Riverside Food Pantry at the Riverside Park Family Center.

Tournament winners will receive a one-month Indy Parks gym membership.

To participate in the tournament, sign up at the center or call 317-327-7390.

