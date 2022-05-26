Local

Indy Parks to open 8 of 17 pools on June 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks announced Thursday its upcoming summer pool schedule and, due to short staffing, only eight of the 17 pools will open June 4.

Plus, pools admission will be free.

These pools will be open next week:

Bethel Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Indy Island Aquatic Center

Perry Park

Thatcher Park

Willard Park

With 377 available summer positions, Indy Parks has hired 192 people. This number represents lifeguards, cashiers, pool managers, day camp counselors, food program coordinators and more. The parks are in need of more lifeguards, pool managers and many other positions.

“Out of the remaining nine pools, we will continue to evaluate staffing levels and ways to get them up and running this summer,” says Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks.

Additional pools could open in June and July.

Mayor Joe Hogsett revealed his plans to waive pool admissions throughout the summer. Free pool passes will be available next week at any pool location or Indy Parks Family Center for residents of Marion County. Adults must show their state-issued ID.

Beginning June 4, those eight pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday, and pool hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Visit Indy Parks Summer Jobs for more information on opening positions.