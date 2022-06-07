Local

Indy Parks to open only 6 of 17 pools for 2nd weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second weekend in a row, Indy Parks will be opening only six of their outdoor pools at these parks: Bethel, Frederick Douglass, Garfield, Perry, Thatcher and Willard.

Indy Island Aquatic Center and Ellenberger Park are still closed due to repairs and will reopen in the next few weeks.

The city has 17 pools, but Indy Parks has said it needs about 119 more lifeguards in order to open them all.

The pools will open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Free pool passes are available to Marion County residents.