Indy Parks to reopen playgrounds, spray grounds on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks says it will reopen its spray grounds and playgrounds on Saturday.

In March, Indy Parks closed its 136 playgrounds and delayed the reopening of spray grounds to reduce overcrowding and to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Spray grounds typically open Memorial Day weekend and close after Labor Day.

At city parks, visitors will have to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible as part of Marion County’s mandate to wear masks.

These spray grounds will be open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily except where noted:

Andrew Ramsey Park, 310 W. 42nd St.

Arsenal Park, 1400 E. 38th St. (10 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Bel Aire Park, 2915 S. Tibbs Ave.

Bertha Ross Park, 3700 N. Clifton St.

Bowman Park, 3600 Auburn Road.

Carson Park, 5400 W. High School Road.

Christian Park, 4125 English Ave.

Clayton LaSalle Park, 401 S. LaSalle St.

Dan Wakefield Park, 6051 N. Broadway St.

Grassy Creek Park, 10510 E. 30th St.

Haughville Park, 500 N. Belleview Place.

Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Drive (fountains).

Jake Greene Park, 1700 S. Franklin Road.

Municipal Gardens, 1831 N. Lafayette Road.

Riverwood Park, 7201 Crittenden Ave.

Stout Field Park, 3820 W. Bradbury Ave.

Tarkington Park, 45 W. 40th St. (10 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane.

Wildwood Park, 8100 Southeastern Ave.

Windsor Village Park, 6510 E. 25th St. (10 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Centennial & Groff Park and Washington Park will not offer spray grounds this season because of renovation and construction.

