Indy Parks to take over management of University Park

A statue of Schuyler Colfax in University Park outside the Indiana War Memorial. (Provided Photo/Indiana War Memorials Foundation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday that the city has partnered with the Indiana War Memorials Commission to secure the management of University Park.

A release made Tuesday says the partnership recognizes that the Indianapolis Parks Department has the authority to “beautify, improve, maintain, and regulate the use of” University Park, making it “subject to the same rules, regulations, ordinances, and laws” that apply to any other park owned by Indianapolis.

This partnership also will allow park rangers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to enforce rules on the park property.

Mobile IMPD public safety cameras have also been installed at the park.

“Through this partnership with the Indiana War Memorials Commission, we can further enhance one of downtown’s best community greenspaces, ensuring it is safe, clean, and welcoming for all,” Hogsett said in the release.

While the city now has the authority to enforce rules under Indiana law, the Indiana War Memorials Commission will maintain ultimate ownership of the park.

Indy Parks Department rules currently include the following: