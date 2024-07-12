Indy Parks wants your opinion on $80M improvement plan

Residents look at renovation plans for Chapel Hill Park at a public meeting April 3, 2024. (Photo by Enrique Saenz/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Indy Parks will hold open house meetings and distribute surveys this month to gather reaction to the millions of dollars of improvements it plans at more than a dozen parks.

The department received $80 million from the Lilly Endowment in 2022 and plans to improve 42 parks.

“These upgrades represent a significant investment in the future of our city and neighborhoods. We invite all residents to join us and share their input to help shape the future of our parks,” said Alex Cortwright, chief communications officer for Indy Parks.

Community Open House for Arsenal Park/WISH Park

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 15

Where: Broad Ripple Park Family Center, 1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

If you go: Spanish and Burmese interpreters will be available

Online options: Arsenal Park Community Feedback SURVEY and WISH Park Community Feedback SURVEY

Community Open House for Christian Park

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 17

Where: Christian Park Family Center, 4125 English Ave.

If you go: Spanish and Burmese interpreters will be available

Online option: Christian Park Community Feedback SURVEY

Community Open House for Eagle Highlands, Faculty, Highway Parcel 15, James Foster Bruiser Gaines, Moreland and Patricia parks

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 17

Where: Municipal Gardens Family Center, 1831 Lafayette Road

If you go: Spanish and Burmese Interpreter Available

Online option: 6 Parks Community Feedback SURVEY

Community Open House for Bellamy, DeQuincy, and Virginia Lee O’Brien parks

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 18

Where: Windsor Village Family Center, 6510 E. 25th St.

If you go: Spanish and Burmese Interpreter Available

Online options: Bellamy Park Community Feedback SURVEY and DeQuincy Park Community Feedback SURVEY and Virginia Lee O’Brien Park Community Feedback SURVEY

Community Open House for Dubarry and Bellamy parks

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27

Where: Far Eastside Festival presented by CAFE, 8902 E. 38th St.

For more information

Visit the Indy Parks website.

Mirror Indy reporter Enrique Saenz covers west Indianapolis. Contact him at 317-983-4203 or enrique.saenz@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @heyEnriqueSaenz.