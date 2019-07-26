Indy pool temporarily closed due to ‘fecal accident’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis pool closed to the public Friday after experiencing a “fecal accident.”
Perry Park of Indy Parks and Recreation made the announcement Friday afternoon on their Facebook Page.
The pool was closed due to “the potential risk of bacterial infections.”
“We are taking steps in order to re-open safely on Saturday, July 28,” Perry Park – Indy Parks and Recreation said online. “Our apologies for any inconvenience.”
