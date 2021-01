Indy Public Library drops late fee policy, forgives $2 million in fines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Late fees for books are a thing of the past.

The Indianapolis Public Library says it has implemented a “fine-free policy.”

It also forgave about $2 million worth of debt for more than 87,000 accounts.

According to the library, it hopes to erase barriers that disproportionately affect low-income households.

Materials will still need to be returned on time, and you’ll be responsible for lost or damaged books.