Indy Public Works creating two-way bike lane on 22nd Street

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is working to create a two-way bike lane on 22nd Street.

The project is a partnership between the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

According to a description from the department’s website, this project will create a protected two-way cycle track on 22nd Street between Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue and Capitol Avenue, which is Phase 2 of the 16th Street and Monon Trail connectivity plan. Features of this project will include street resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, and Americans with Disabilities ramp repairs along Cornell Avenue and Bellefonte Street.

Indy Public Works estimates the construction cost for this project to be $1.6 million, and construction is projected to start this summer and end in the fall.

Indy Public Works traffic cones along 22nd Street (WISH Photos/Jay Adkins)

