Indy Public Works places more than 33,000 tons of asphalt on roads

A crew from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works fixes a pothole in a street on Feb. 24, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that crews have used more than 33,000 tons of asphalt to fill potholes and strip-patch roadways in 2023.

DPW crews have taken 13,000 fewer service requests in 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022, mostly due to Indy DPW’s continued investment in the maintenance and rehabilitation during the last few years.

Crews have visited more than 100 areas throughout Marion County this week to fill a total of 5,309 potholes. Some of these areas include:

Meridian Street.

Ashgrove Drive.

Olney Street.

East Michigan Street.

Parker Avenue.

Crews have also strip-patched the following locations this week:

Sutherland Avenue, from 35th to 38th streets.

Arlington Avenue, from Washington Street to 10th Street.

34th Street, from Emerson Avenue to Arlington Avenue.

Meridian Street, from 49th Street to Westfield Boulevard.

A $10 million budget was used for strip-patching in 2023, and a $50 million budget was used for residential resurfacing the past two years.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes via the RequestIndy website, the RequestIndy mobile app on iPhone or Android, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.