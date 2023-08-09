Indy Public Works highlights completion of stormwater, resurfacing project
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The government of Indianapolis on Tuesday highlighted the completion of a Department of Public Works stormwater and resurfacing project.
Public Works leaders say the project will reduce extensive drainage problems for 100 homes in the Sherman Drive Park neighborhood on the city’s south side. It’s northeast of the I-65 overpass for East Hanna Avenue.
The department also says, in addition to the finished project, engineers have deployed new culverts and hybrid ditches to resolve flooding issues in the neighborhood.
Brandon Herget, director of Public Works, said, “As you drive through the neighborhood now, in addition to the drain improvements, you will see completely repaved streets and, thanks to the resolved drainage issues, residents should be able to enjoy these stronger longer lasting streets for years to come.”
Mayor Joe Hogsett says city residents will see more projects like this in the near future due to the billion-dollar, five-year capital plan to improve city infrastructures.
Hogsett, a Democrat, faces a Republican opponent, Jefferson Shreve, on Nov. 7.
