Indy ranked among most fun cities in America; Here’s why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent report from WalletHub ranked Indianapolis among the most fun cities in America.

The report compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 66 key metrics like gyms per capita and open breweries.

Indianapolis came in 36th in the country which may not seem high, but the city ranked 88th in 2016 and 53rd in 2017.

Downtown Indy attributes the rise in the city’s fun factor to its people.

Downtown Indy also says 170 restaurants have opened since 2012. Not to mention Georgia Street held 117 events last year alone.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average American spends around $3,000 on entertainment per year.

A cocktail in downtown Indianapolis costs about $8 compared to $12 nationally.

Visit Indy, who says while the city is a sports town since the Super Bowl in 2012, its become so much more.

“We tie in arts and culture to everything now. Arts, culture, food.. how else can we get the community involved? And I think that has been a massive impact where you come downtown to go to the game.. you stay to go to these cultural events and arts festivals and you pop in and out of these restaurants,” said Nate Swick with Visit Indy.

On the fun scale, Indianapolis beat out larger cities like Boston and nearby Cleveland.

Rounding out the top five are Chicago, Miami, New York, Orlando and Las Vegas.

For the full ranking, click here.