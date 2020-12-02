Indy rejoices with 4 college basketball games this week, ‘definitely some momentum’

A view outside the main lobby of Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Dec. 1, 2020, prior to an NCAA men's basketball game. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bankers Life Fieldhouse this week is hosting four major sporting events, including two of the most storied basketball teams in the country on Tuesday night.

Normally, the game between No. 7 Kansas and No. 20 Kentucky would be the hottest ticket in town, but with the coronavirus pandemic, fans are not allowed inside.

Yet, officials hope it’s a sign of things to come. After a long eight months of the pandemic, something is better than nothing.

Still, it’s a little bit eerie that as the sun sat Tuesday on Mel Simon Memorial Parkway outside the Fieldhouse that hardly a soul was on the sidewalk even though two of the biggest teams in college basketball — they’ve got some of the most rabid fan bases — were to square off at 9:30 p.m.

“I did not sleep last night, just having basketball back in the building is so much fun,” said Danny Lopez, vice president for external affairs and corporate communications with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

But to watch, you need a jersey.

Everyone is shut out with the game. It’s being played in a bubble before cameras and no fans.

Still, it’s one of a string of bigtime events in town. Outside of the Indianapolis Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium, the basketball games are just about the only sports played in this city since the pandemic began.

It started with USA Basketball, the men’s national team, playing games on Sunday and Monday at the Indiana Convention Center.

This week, four college games — all featuring Top 25 talent — will happen over five nights at the Fieldhouse.

“If anybody can pull these type of events off, it’s us,” Lopez said. “We’re showing that we’re going to demonstrate that tonight. We’re going to demonstrate that over the next five days and beyond.”

Kansas and Kentucky played in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. On Wednesday night, the Fieldhouse will host a pair of games as part of the Jimmy V Classic. On Saturday night, No. 1 Gonzaga will square off against No. 2 Baylor.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Ryan Vaughn, president of the Indiana Sports Corp.

Vaughn said, even with no fans, each event brings money to the city via hotel rooms, food, and transportation needs, not just from teams but also TV crews. There is even work for security personnel and others in temporary jobs.

“Everything helps right now, that’s for sure,” Vaughn said. “Whenever we can continue to forward our national narrative as a host city, I think that’s really important and we shouldn’t underestimate the economic impact.”

Plus, there’s another element agree Vaughn and Lopez: momentum.

“There’s definitely some momentum,” Lopez said.

Vaughn said teams talk as well as production crews all as colleges and universities and conferences look to keep their seasons going in a safe way. It’s only natural to look at places which have done it well.

“There’s a national reputation that starts to develop and a narrative that attracts other business,” Vaughn said.

Of course, for Indianapolis, with the 2021 Final Four on the line and perhaps the entire March Madness tournament being played in the city, the stakes almost couldn’t be higher.

So even if there are no fans in this first week of December, that seems to be just fine for now. Just don’t call it a trial run.

“A way to learn how to do this in a little bit of a new reality, but trial run, no,” Lopez said.

“It’s complicated but as we’ve demonstrated, it’s very doable,” added Vaughn.

Vaughn said the one lesson he’s learned so far is the difficulty of coordinating between teams that are coming from different places with their own testing protocol and standards. But with phone calls from schools and conferences looking for games and even mini-tournaments daily, he expects more announcements soon.

Struggling city business owners hope that’s true. It will be even better if fans can be brought in safely too. But for now, every little bit helps.

