Indy residents walk the canal in an effort to ‘Save the Soil’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents gathered around the canal downtown to raise awareness about the soil crisis.

Those in attendance walked around the canal for a movement called “Save the Soil”. This is just one event among 60 other cities spanning North and Latin America that also participated in the movement.

The movement was designed in an effort to combat soil degradation brought on by chemicals.

Organizers say more than 2 billion people suffer from nutritional imbalances due to degraded soil.