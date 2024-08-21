Indy restaurants hope to attract new and old customers with Devour SummerFest specials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy SummerFest is now underway at restaurants throughout the city, having kicked off on Monday. This biannual food festival showcases a diverse array of dining options.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association puts on two editions of Devour Indy annually-SummerFest and WinterFest in late January and early February.

During the two-week event, restaurants design multiple-course meals showcasing Devour specials or their fan favorites. Many menus are designed to be shared with a friend, though others offer solo options.

More than 100 restaurants across the greater Indy area are taking part in this year’s SummerFest.

That includes Byrne’s Grilled Pizza in the Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood. The business has taken part in Devour in the past.

This year as part of their Devour Indy menu, they are featuring Roman-style pizza for the length of the festival.

Hospitality manager Pablo Gonzalez says the celebration of food pushes them to try new things.

“It gives us time to be creative here in the kitchen,” Gonzalez said. “It just gets fresh people into the door. We’ve been around for about nine years and there’s still a bunch of people in this neighborhood that have never heard of us. So it’s an exciting way to be like, ‘Hey, we’re here. We got your back.'”

Organizers with the INRLA encourage that innovation and say the goal is to increase brand recognition in the area and get new customers in the door.

A short two-minute drive from Byrne’s is The Little India Restaurant. It’s participating in Devour Indy for the first time this SummerFest.

The eatery is coming up on its first anniversary in September.

Marketing Director Bhevna Thapar says they want to make food she and Head Chef Neeti Chaudhri ate growing up.

“One of our goals is to make Indian food accessible to our entire city,” Thapar said. “Growing up here in central Indiana, it’s really been exciting to see all of the new Indian restaurants and the embracing of the culture … [Devour lets us do that] at a very accessible price point as well. So a great place to start. “

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the Devour Indy website.

Devour Indy SummerFest runs through Sept. 1.