Indy runner hopes to break world record at Monumental Marathon while wearing pajamas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Runners from all over the world will descend into Indianapolis this weekend for the 12th running of the CNO Financial Monumental Marathon.

The course starts downtown before making its way to the Warehouse District, Cultural Trail, Butler University, the Indianapolis Museum of Art and Broad Ripple.

It’s known for being fast and flat, becoming a destination for elite runners looking to break records.

And if you think running 26.2 miles sounds hard, try running 26.2 miles in pajamas.

That’s exactly what Indy native Thomas Jeschke plans to do on Saturday.

“There are all types of these world records, but I’m trying to break the world record for fastest marathon in pajamas,” said Jeschke.

That current time is 3 hours 7 minutes. Jeschke is aiming for 3 hours flat.

It’s a time this race lover could break.

Thomas found his passion for running while in track at Decatur Central High School. He later received a scholarship to run track at Marion University and has run several races in Indianapolis.

“I qualified for my first Boston Marathon at the Carmel Marathon,” he said.

Jeschke plans to run his fourth Boston Marathon in April.

“Running is one of life’s hidden treasures. I feel better, I sleep better, food even tastes better. Try running for a mile, even every other day, for six weeks and you’ll get used to feeling better,” Thomas said.

Jeschke said Saturday’s pajamas must be a matching button-down set, complete with a hat and tassel.

He said he knows running a marathon in pajamas is different, but he also says that’s why he’s doing it.

“It puts us on the map. I would love for it to be a thing. We should have more of these records being broken at Monumental. Hype up the race and bring more racers and competition to Indianapolis. That’s kind of one of the outcomes I’d like to see,” Jeschke added.

Jeschke said he needs help getting proof he’s indeed wearing pajamas at each mile.

“If you see me on Saturday, take a picture, put it on social media so we can get that evidence,” he said.

Saturday’s race is expected to draw record-breaking numbers.

Beyond Monumental, the organization behind the race, said they expect 19,000 runners on Saturday, not including elite runners.

According to Beyond Monumental, the full marathon is sold out, but there is capacity for the half marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run.

Online registration ends Tuesday at midnight.

