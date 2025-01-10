Indy RV Expo enters final weekend at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite snow still on the ground and more in the forecast, Indiana’s largest RV show offers a chance to look ahead to the spring. The Indy RV Expo entered its final weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday.

Unlike other camping shows, which are produced by a production company, the expo is organized and run by the dealers.

Six dealers are lined up in the West Pavilion, taking up 120,000 square feet. They are offering hundreds of RVs in all models and sizes.

Micheal Abrams, a sales consultant at Walnut Ridge Family RV Sales, says this time of the year is the perfect time to purchase a camper.

“It’s a really great opportunity to come, and take advantage of some great show pricing,” Abrams said. “People don’t realize, it’s a great time to take advantage of inventory — get your camper lined up before camping season so you don’t miss any time camping.”

According to the RV Industry Association, in 2023, Indiana accounted for nearly 84% of RV production.

Abrams says the dealers take pride in being part of an industry that’s important to the state’s economy. He adds that shows and expos play a big role in their business.

“It’s really a jump start for all the dealers kind of in our area to get the year started,” Abrams said. “Obviously, here in January, it’s colder out, [the show] gets people excited about getting ready for camping season. It makes it easy.

Representatives from campgrounds will also be on hand to talk about potential trips this spring. Some dealers will also be selling and showing off accessories and parts.

Abrams says there’s something for everyone at the Indy RV Expo.

“From drivables to pull behinds to fifth wheels all across the board,” Abrams said. “You can use an SUV to pull or somewhere you might need a semi to pull some of these.”

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door. Children 16 and under get in for free.

Indy RV Expo Hours