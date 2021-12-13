Local

Indy school provides specialized teaching, job training to children with learning, behavioral disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Damar Charter Academy has been Indiana’s first public school designed specifically to serve the needs of children with developmental, intellectual and behavioral disabilities since 2011.

Superintendent Jim Dalton told News 8 there are nearly 200 students enrolled.

Dalton said kids are getting the support and help they need as most students haven’t been successful in any other school due to behavioral challenges.

Enrollment isn’t limited to families in central Indiana. Some travel as far as Muncie, Bloomington and Richmond, Indiana.

Students are able to learn the standard curriculum, but each has an individualized education plan based on their disability.

They can even learn on-the-job training as Damar Charter Academy has a wood workshop to build, weld and construct.

Student Caleb Disney said he used to go to Mooresville high school, but finds Damar Charter Academy a better fit. Disney mentioned he wants to be an auto mechanic at his father’s shop after graduation.

“It’s a good school because I like to see all of my friends,” said Disney.

Dalton added, “What they found is in those local communities, although those are great schools, they just weren’t able to meet the needs of their children. They found Damar Academy and we were able to help them facilitate that. It’s a real value in their life, a real essential source for the community. “

Students can receive a certificate of completion.